Seeyond Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after acquiring an additional 660,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,109,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in CDK Global by 26.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 291,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 69.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $129,528. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.