Seeyond Has $1.33 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Seeyond raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.59 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

