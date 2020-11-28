Seeyond Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $312.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.30. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $338.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

