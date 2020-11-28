Seeyond Has $1.25 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Avalara by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1,517.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 179,922 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 43.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 20.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Shares of AVLR opened at $169.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.38. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -264.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,638,083 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

