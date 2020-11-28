Seeyond Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Seeyond lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 174.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 77.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

