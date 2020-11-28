Seeyond Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $452,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,256 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,958. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
