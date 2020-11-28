Seeyond Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $452,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,256 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,958. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

