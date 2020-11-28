Seeyond Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Seeyond grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.