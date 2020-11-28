Seeyond Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dropbox by 409.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,941 shares of company stock worth $263,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

