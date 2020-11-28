Seeyond Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,050,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 856,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2,088.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 835,492 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,198,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,221,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623,123 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of FE opened at $26.72 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

