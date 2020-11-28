Seeyond Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 154,287 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

ICE stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.