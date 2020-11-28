Seeyond Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Seeyond cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 516.5% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,536,304 shares of company stock valued at $613,552,900. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.