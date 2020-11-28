Seeyond Buys 621 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Seeyond grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 164,691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Insiders have sold a total of 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.