Seeyond Buys 3,408 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 179,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,899 shares of company stock valued at $15,128,033 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $119.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

