Seeyond Buys 154 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.