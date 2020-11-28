Seeyond Acquires 622 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

