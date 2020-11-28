Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on December 23rd

Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SSIF opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.87) on Friday. Secured Income Fund Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.25 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.21.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

