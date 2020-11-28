Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on December 23rd

Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SSIF opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.87) on Friday. Secured Income Fund Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.25 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.21.
About Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L)
