Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.12.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $567,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,888 shares of company stock worth $24,257,774. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seagen by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

