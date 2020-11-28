Scotiabank Raises Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$19.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$14.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.42. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.