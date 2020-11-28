Scotiabank Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $80.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGA. Citigroup raised their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Magna International stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.01, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after buying an additional 70,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

