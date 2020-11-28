Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

