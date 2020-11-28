Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 156.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

