SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $285.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,785.70 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.45.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

