Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €8.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.64 ($7.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.63 ($20.74). The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.40 and its 200 day moving average is €8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

