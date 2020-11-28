Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €8.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.64 ($7.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.63 ($20.74). The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.40 and its 200 day moving average is €8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

