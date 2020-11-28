Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sandvik from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

