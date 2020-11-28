Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

