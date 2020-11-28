Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

