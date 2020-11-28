Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Safehold has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, with a total value of $249,983.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,711,599.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,151. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Safehold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

