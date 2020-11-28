Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $249,947.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,592,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,384,129.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,151 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.