SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €16.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Get SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) alerts:

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) stock opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.21 and a 200-day moving average of €6.43. The stock has a market cap of $491.23 million and a PE ratio of 721.33. SAF-Holland SE has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 52-week high of €11.30 ($13.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.