Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after buying an additional 1,211,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,424,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

