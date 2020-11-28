RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RMBL opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.