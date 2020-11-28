Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 220,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

