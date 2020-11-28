Royce & Associates LP Takes $8.45 Million Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 581,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.49% of Manchester United as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 0.84. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

