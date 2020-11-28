Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,398 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.29% of Primoris Services worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 218.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,884,300. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PRIM opened at $24.92 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.