Royce & Associates LP Sells 51,161 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,161 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $173.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $176.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

