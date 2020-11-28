Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Flowers Foods worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.