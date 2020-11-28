Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
Modine Manufacturing Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
