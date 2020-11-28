Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

