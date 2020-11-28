Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,582,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

