Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.85% of ADTRAN worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $616.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

