Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,707 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.69% of Mueller Industries worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 76.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $415,551 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

