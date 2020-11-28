Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 263,500 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 263,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.21% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 224,956 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,854 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

