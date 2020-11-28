Royce & Associates LP Purchases 276,439 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.56% of Chuy’s worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.09. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

