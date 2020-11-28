Royce & Associates LP Purchases 188,444 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 188,444 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.54% of Olin worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

