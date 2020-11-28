Royce & Associates LP Purchases 100,019 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.67% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.24 million, a PE ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

