Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 7.74% of Intevac worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 375.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 95.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVAC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

