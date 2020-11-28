Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.36% of HCI Group worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

