Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.99% of Invacare worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

