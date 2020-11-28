Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.33% of American Superconductor worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of AMSC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.90. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

