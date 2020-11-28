Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Iteris worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,557 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.