Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.74% of Ichor worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ichor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.